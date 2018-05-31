  • Pit bull shot dead after attacking girl, police say

    A pit bull attacked a teenage girl on Thursday in Larimer, forcing a neighbor to shoot and kill it.

    Police say the attack on the 15-year-old took place in the 6000 block of Dean Street.

    The neighbor shot the dog twice after it had bitten the girl on the arm.

