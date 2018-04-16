  • Timeline of case against karate instructor

    NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - A former karate instructor is accused of sexually assaulting some of his students.

    The South Park man was facing several felony charges, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and unlawful contact with a minor.

    June 2, 2016

    Allegheny County Police filed charges against Michael Scherbanic, 29.

    November 3, 2016

    Scherbanic is held in the Allegheny County Jail on $500,000 bond on child sex assault charges.

    The incidents involved students from his North Versailles karate school and began as early as 2008.

    Scherbanic is accused of sexually abusing eight boys between 8 and 13 years old.

    March 24, 2017

    Scherbanic is accused of plotting the murders of five juveniles who accused him of sexual assault.

    He is charged with 27 new criminal counts, including solicitation to commit criminal homicide.

    April 9, 2018

    Testimony begins in Scherbanic's trial.

    Alleged victims testify Scherbanic took students on vacations and bought them gifts.

    April 12, 2018

    Scherbanic denies having sexual contact with any of the alleged victims, while admitting he was alone with students on occasion.

    April 13, 2018

    Jury begins deliberations.

    April 16, 2018 

    The jury found Scherbanic guilty on 69 counts, not guilty on two counts of indecent assault. 

