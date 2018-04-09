  • Victims testify about alleged sex abuse at hands of karate instructor

    Updated:

    Witnesses gave graphic testimony Monday in the trial of a former karate instructor accused of sexually abusing eight boys he was instructing for years.

    Michael Scherbanic is also charged in an elaborate scheme to kill his accusers that he allegedly planned while in the Allegheny County Jail.

    Gordon Loesch is reviewing the day in court and will have more, including Scherbanic’s alleged explanation for his behavior to one of the boys, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Victims testify about alleged sex abuse at hands of karate instructor

  • Headline Goes Here

    Firefighters battling blaze at physical therapy office

  • Headline Goes Here

    Source: Teacher will be charged with institutional sexual assault of student

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Woman threatened Butler Co. district attorney's life

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh Popcorn Co. denies citation for mouse infestation