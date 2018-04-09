Witnesses gave graphic testimony Monday in the trial of a former karate instructor accused of sexually abusing eight boys he was instructing for years.
Michael Scherbanic is also charged in an elaborate scheme to kill his accusers that he allegedly planned while in the Allegheny County Jail.
Gordon Loesch is reviewing the day in court and will have more, including Scherbanic’s alleged explanation for his behavior to one of the boys, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
