0 Karate instructor accused of sexual assault guilty on almost all counts

PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 2:15 p.m.

Scherbanic has been found guilty on almost all counts.

The jury found him guilty on 69 counts, not guilty on two counts of indecent assault.

EARLIER:

Jurors continued deliberating Monday morning in the case of a karate instructor accused of molesting eight of his students.

The jury asked the judge if they could re-listen to audio evidence.

Deliberations began around noon Friday before the judge sent them home for the weekend at 4 p.m.

Michael Scherbanic is accused of sexually assaulting eight boys, ages 8 to 13, who attended his school in North Versailles. He denied ever hurting the boys when he testified in his own defense.

Prosecutors told the jury that after Scherbanic was arrested, he devised a plan from his jail cell to discredit and kill his accusers.

The alleged victims and their families packed into the courtroom Friday to see the judge hand the case over to the jury.

The defense maintains that Scherbanic did not molest the boys.

Some thought there might be a quick verdict in the case, but there are so many charges involved -- two very different sets of charges, in fact -- that there was a lot for the jurors to get through after a long, emotional week.

