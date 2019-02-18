TONIGHT AT 5: Local organization helping children of overdose victims heal

PITTSBURGH - We've watched the opioid crisis affect families across western Pennsylvania in so many different ways.
The loss of a loved one is starting to put grandparents back into the role of parents. More than 80 thousand grandparents in Pennsylvania are now serving in the role of caretaker, many for children impacted by the opioid crisis.
Tonight at 5 p.m., Channel 11 has an exclusive look at how a local organization is helping children and their grandparents face this new reality.
