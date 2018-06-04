  • Tornado hits Washington Co., damages man's property

    Updated:

    UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Washington County on Sunday night.

    An EF-0 tornado hit on Airport Road in Finleyville with winds between 65-85 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

    The homeowner told Channel 11 the storm was so loud he couldn't hear the television.

    That's when he looked out his window where he saw his huge trees nearly touching the ground and debris flying by.  

