The founder of Toys R Us, Charles Lazarus, died at the age of 94 on Thursday.
This comes a week after the company announced they will be closing all of their U.S. locations.
Toys R Us announced Lazarus's passing on social media:
There have been many sad moments for Toys"R"Us in recent weeks, and none more heartbreaking than today's news about the passing of our beloved founder, Charles Lazarus. Our thoughts and prayers are with Charles' family and loved ones.— ToysRUs (@ToysRUs) March 22, 2018
