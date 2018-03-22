  • Toys R Us founder Charles Lazarus dies at 94

    The founder of Toys R Us, Charles Lazarus, died at the age of 94 on Thursday.

    This comes a week after the company announced they will be closing all of their U.S. locations.

    Toys R Us announced Lazarus's passing on social media:

