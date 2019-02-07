Minneapolis students make comfort pies for Tree of Life

MINNEAPOLIS - Students nearly 1,000 miles away are busy getting ready to help the Tree of Life community.
Students at the Heilicher Jewish Day School in Minneapolis have been busy making 50 sweet potato pies.
The group, Sweet Potato Comfort Pies, packed the pies Wednesday afternoon and shipped them to Pittsburgh.
"It’s the right thing to do. And it's, you know, anything that impacts one person, one place, impacts us all. And that was very painful," organizer Rose McGee said.
This isn’t the first time the group provided comfort following a tragedy. The students sent over 3,000 pies to parishioners at Mother of Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina after a deadly shooting in 2015, KARE 11 reported.
The comfort pies are being sent to the synagogue and are expected to arrive Friday morning.
