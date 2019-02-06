Man hits $20M jackpot on first scratch ticket he's played

Talk about beginner’s luck. A man who said he has never played a lottery scratch-off ticket won the big prize.
The ticket buyer has played the lottery before, but stuck to the Lucky Day Lotto for 18 years. A persistent co-worker tried to get him to buy an instant ticket, but he always said no, WMAQ reported.
So he plunked down $20 for a 20x20 ticket, meaning he could have won $20,000 a week for 20 years. If he won, he’d rake in more than $20 million before taxes, according to WMAQ.
And guess what, he won the top prize, WBBM reported.
The store where he purchased the ticket also walked away with some cash, to the tune of $208,000, WMAQ reported.
The man, whose name was not released, will use the money to buy a house and start a business.
“This winning ticket is my chance at living the American dream,” he told Illinois Lottery officials.
