0 Trial starts for woman accused in deadly hit-and-run

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The trial of a woman charged in a deadly hit-and-run started Wednesday.

The crash happened a week before Christmas in 2017 in Ross Township.

According to police, the victim had just dropped his son off at the Philly Pretzel Factory and was walking across busy Babcock Boulevard toward Shenanigan's Bar when the car hit him.

It was an emotional day for the man's family members in court as they watched surveillance videos from that night, including one that actually captured the moment of impact.

Family members and friends of Michael Menner filled several rows of the courtroom Wednesday.

Many of them had tears in their eyes as prosecutors played surveillance videos from the night in question.

Prosecutors said the defendant, Melinda Gregor, was able to see Menner for four to six seconds as he ran across Babcock Boulevard.

They said she braked right before she hit him.

Gregor’s defense attorney disagrees and says the conditions that night favor his client.

“One, it was raining. Two, it was cold. Three, the road conditions were not good, for she was driving in a very dark area. Even commonwealth witnesses testified to that,” said attorney Phil DiLucente.

Gregor is charged with a felony count of failing to stop at an accident scene.

On Wednesday, jurors took lots of notes as detectives detailed the timing of Gregor’s car as it went down Babcock Boulevard and hit Menner right in front of Shenanigan’s Bar and Grill.

Prosecutors said Gregor had a permit to drive but it had expired.

The defense said this was an unfortunate accident but there was no malice behind it.

"My client thought she hit a deer. She stopped, and she then went home and, later, when she heard that somebody had been hit, she did make arrangements to turn herself in," DiLucente said.

Testimony continues Thursday morning.

