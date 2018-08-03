PITTSBURGH - The woman accused in a deadly hit-and-run accident in Ross Township was in court Friday.
Melinda Gregor, 29, faced an Allegheny County judge for a pre-trial hearing.
Investigators said Gregor was driving too fast for the wet road conditions on Dec. 17 when she hit and killed Michael Menner, 50, as he crossed Babcock Boulevard.
Gregor left the scene and was later charged by police.
Gregor’s defense attorney wants the judge to allow the jury to know that Menner had a high blood alcohol level the night he was hit and killed.
The defense maintains that it was dark and rainy out that night and that Menner was drunk and crossed the street where there wasn’t a crosswalk.
During a preliminary hearing, witnesses testified that Menner was dressed in dark clothing and when he crossed the road between the Philly Pretzel Factory and Shenanigans Bar and Grill where there is no crosswalk.
The prosecution disagreed strongly and the judge at one point asked the defense if they were trying to attack the victim’s character.
Gregor has maintained that she thought she hit a deer that night.
The judge heard arguments for a long time and will make her decision in the near future.
