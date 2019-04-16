The National Weather Service has confirmed that two "brief" tornadoes touched down in Venango County during Sunday’s severe weather.
The EF-0 tornado touched down near Bowman Road and continued for 1.3 miles toward Baker Road, according to the National Weather Service. It caused damage to trees in its path. Officials believe the tornado touched down around 7:45 p.m. Sunday with maximum winds between 75 and 80 mph.
A second EF-0 tornado touched down about 10 minutes later along Pioneer Road to Shreve Road. The tornado traveled for about one mile with winds of 65 to 70 mph.
Tornado warnings were issued for Venango, Mercer and Indiana counties during Sunday's storms.
