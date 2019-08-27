Uber Advanced Technologies Group, a subsidiary of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), is scouting the region for a new test track and technology park, looking beyond Hazelwood Green and the city as it continues to develop autonomous vehicle technology in the Pittsburgh area.
Sarah Abboud, senior communications associate at Uber Advanced Technologies Group, confirmed the company is considering the site of a long-unused former airport on Millers Run Road in South Fayette "as a potential location for a future test track" but added Uber is eyeing other potential sites as well.
"We are proud of Uber Advanced Technology Group's Pennsylvania roots and keep an eye to the future at all times. I can confirm that we are assessing potential test track locations for future engineering needs," she said.
