0 Alleged gunman tied to two different crime scenes in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. - Multiple people were shot in Uniontown over the weekend, and police said the same man is responsible.

Dwayne Gregg Anderson allegedly opened fire at a birthday party, injuring two people. A short time later he allegedly shot a man in the lef just around the corner.

You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Fayette County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

At 14 Pershing Court, police said there was a large party in the early hours of Sunday morning. That is where Anderson allegedly fired a shot around 4 a.m.

"I can tell you it was a contained party. Everybody was having a good time. There was no trouble," Lt. Thomas Kolencik, of Uniontown police, said.

TRENDING NOW:

Police said within an hour, he went to an address on Dunlap Street, which is nearby, and hot another person. He then returned to Pershing Street.

A party ends in gunfire. Four people shot in Uniontown...one is on critical condition. @PSPTroopBPIO #WPXI pic.twitter.com/YiUFSDTaC7 — Gigi (@wpxigigi) July 28, 2019

One man was flown to a Morgantown hospital, where he underwent surgery for the gunshot wounds. The other victims did not have life-threatening injuries.

Kolencik said Anderson was charged with attempted criminal homicide, among other charges.

Police said Anderson is a convicted felon who has committed burglary and robbery. He is not allowed to legally own guns.

Police are crediting neighbors with helping track Anderson down.

#BREAKINGNEWS The crime scene covers a large area on Pershing Court in Uniontown. Police are combing the yard for evidence. Police confirm 4 people shot during a party just after 4 this am. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/RWmPgEY3Mp — Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) July 28, 2019

Another person also suffered minor injuries but was not hit by gunfire.

"This is a case where we have four victims, and we would have never solved this crime if it wasn't for the brave people in the community coming forward," Kolencik said.

Police said they still don't know what the motive was.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.