WILKINSBURG, Pa. - The United States Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force arrested a North Carolina homicide suspect in Wilkinsburg Wednesday morning, according to a release.
Task force members arrested Steltson O’Brian Davis, 31, at a home in the 1700 block of Paul Court around 7:45 a.m., according to the U.S. Marshals.
U.S. Marshals said on Oct. 9, Davis was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office located in Lumberton, North Carolina. The charges stemmed from a September incident in Fairmont, North Carolina, that resulted in the shooting death of Anthony Bethea.
Davis is currently in the Allegheny County Jail, where he will remain pending extradition back to North Carolina.
