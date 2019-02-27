  • Steelers fan pleads guilty in viral fight involving headbutt at Heinz Field

    PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh Steelers fan involved in a fight with another Steelers fan that went viral on social media in December pleaded guilty Wednesday.

    Chad Ferguson was in court for a preliminary hearing on charges stemming from the fight at Heinz Field, during which one of the men involved headbutted the other.

    Video of the fight shows the men exchanging words before the headbutt.

    Ferguson pleaded guilty to one count of harassment. He was ordered to pay restitution for time and travel.

    Ferguson pleaded guilty to one count of harassment. He was ordered to pay restitution for time and travel.

    The fight occurred during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

