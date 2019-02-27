PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh Steelers fan involved in a fight with another Steelers fan that went viral on social media in December pleaded guilty Wednesday.
Chad Ferguson was in court for a preliminary hearing on charges stemming from the fight at Heinz Field, during which one of the men involved headbutted the other.
Video of the fight shows the men exchanging words before the headbutt.
Ferguson pleaded guilty to one count of harassment. He was ordered to pay restitution for time and travel.
The fight occurred during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
#BREAKING suspect in viral #Steelers head butt video Chad Ferguson pleads guilty to 1 count of harassment. Must also pay restitution for time and travel. His attorney says it’s comparable to a traffic citation. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/9Q3EYMciom— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) February 27, 2019
