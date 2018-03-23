0 US Postal Service unveils Mister Rogers postage stamp

PITTSBURGH - Fifty years after the premiere of "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood" in Pittsburgh, Mr. Rogers himself was honored with a stamp from the U.S. Postal Service.

"The gentle voice, the slow pace, the sense of security, gave us the unmistakable feeling that Mr. Rogers was a friend. It's a feeling shared by our nation, and it's why we honor him today,” said Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan.

The forever stamp went on sale Friday.

It pictures Rogers in his trademark cardigan along with King Friday, a puppet character from the show's Neighborhood of Make-Believe sketch.

The photo was taken by David Newell, who played Mr. McFeeley on the show.

New episodes haven't been produced for more than 15 years but the show, like it's creator, Fred Rogers, remains timeless.

Postal officials held a dedication ceremony at the Pittsburgh studio where Rogers filmed his beloved PBS show, which aired between 1968 and 2001. Rogers died in 2003 at age 74.

"The lessons that Mr. Rogers shared with those kids every day in that neighborhood were lessons about ‘you're OK’, "bullying is bad,’ ‘think about other people as well as yourselves,’ and I think that those lessons are life lessons that have stayed with us,” said Heinz History Center President Andy Masich.

He's not on the stamp itself but Mr. Roger's neighborhood postman, Mr. McFeeley, made an impact on the image that will be on envelopes across the country.

"I helped get the picture taken, to begin with. One of my jobs on the program was public relations, and we took the picture right there,” said David Newell, who played Mr. McFeeley.

Years later, the members of the neighborhood still remember the magic that they created together.

"If there's anything you want, if there's anything you need, McFeely's delivery brings it to you here with speed. Yes, our speedy delivery is a speedy delivery. Speedy delivery to you! Speedy delivery!" Newell sang.

It's neighborhood and a legacy, that have stood the test of time.

"It's altogether fitting and proper that Mr. Rogers should get a forever stamp, because his lessons will be with us forever,” Newell said.

The actual sets from Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood are available to see any day at the Heinz History Center, and just this week, they’ve added Mr. Rogers' cardigan and sneakers to the collection.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

