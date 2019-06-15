WASHINGTON, Pa. - This weekend marks six years since Vincent Kelley was killed while trying to stop a bank robber at a Washington County Giant Eagle.
Despite surveillance video showing the shooter, no arrests have been made.
There is still a $50,000 reward for information that can lead to an arrest in this case.
As the family hopes for a break in the case, they're keeping Kelley's memory alive in the community.
The family is hosting a Community Unites event Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Main Street Farmers Market in Washington.
