Voodoo Brewery opens 'pop up pub' at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH - If you're flying out of Pittsburgh International Airport, keep an eye out for its first-ever "pop up pub."
Voodoo Brewery is now open in the airport's Concourse C.
According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, the airport has been trying to add more local businesses.
It's open 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and weekends, and until 8:30 p.m. Monday and Friday.
