  • Walnut Capital to replace coffee shop with new two-story building for Bakery Square refresh strategy

    By: Tim Schooley  – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Walnut Capital is preparing to go back to the street-level commercial core of Bakery Square and redevelop a building in the heart of the project to better meet new demands from its last office building under construction.

    The real estate development firm is set to brief the Pittsburgh Planning Commission on Tuesday, October 8 on its Bakery Square Refresh plan, one of two projects Walnut Capital has on the planning agenda next week, along with its 10-story, 268,000-square-foot office project in the works for Fifth and Halket in Oakland.

    Related Headlines

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories