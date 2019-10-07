PITTSBURGH - Walnut Capital is preparing to go back to the street-level commercial core of Bakery Square and redevelop a building in the heart of the project to better meet new demands from its last office building under construction.
The real estate development firm is set to brief the Pittsburgh Planning Commission on Tuesday, October 8 on its Bakery Square Refresh plan, one of two projects Walnut Capital has on the planning agenda next week, along with its 10-story, 268,000-square-foot office project in the works for Fifth and Halket in Oakland.
Related Headlines
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman managed to get past security and onto Delta flight
- WATCH: Simone Biles lands historic triple-double, double-double moves at world championships
- What you can do to stop receiving so many robocalls
- VIDEO: Homeless opera singer performs onstage, considers record deal
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}