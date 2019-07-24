WesBanco Bank Inc. announced an agreement and merger plan with Old Line Bancshares Inc., a $500 million all stock transaction that will take Wheeling, West Virginia-based WesBanco into the Baltimore and Washington, D.C., markets. Old Line is based in Bowie, Maryland.
The deal, announced on Tuesday after market close, will merge Old Line (Nasdaq:OLBK) into WesBanco (Nasdaq:WSBC), which is Pittsburgh’s 12th-largest bank according to deposit market share.
