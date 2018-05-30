  • Westmoreland Co. declares disaster emergency after heavy rains, flooding

    Westmoreland County officials declared a disaster emergency on Wednesday after the cost of damage related to persistent rainfall and flooding hit rose into the millions of dollars.

    The declaration allows the county to seek state and federal financial assistance.

    Officials noted a “continuous historic weather system” from Feb. 15-April 20 has affected people, property and infrastructure across the county.

    Roadway damage in North Huntingdon, South Huntingdon, Rostraver and Upper Burrell townships due to flooding has hit nearly $1.5 million, the declaration said.

