  • ‘He was scary': Woman shocked to find bear behind home

    BELL ACRES, Pa. - A woman was shocked to find a bear on her back deck in Bell Acres early Thursday morning.

    Pam Elber recorded video of the bear, which caused a little damage, shortly after 1 a.m.

    “He destroyed my bird feeder. He knocked over chairs. He was scary,” Elber said.

    At one point, she started pounding on glass in an attempt to scare the bear away. It eventually left by climbing over a back fence.

    Elber called police, but they were unable to locate the bear.

