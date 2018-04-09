The changing weather has caused landsides throughout Western Pennsylvania, several of them in Allegheny County alone.
As the weather continues to warm and land continues to thaw, our area could see even more landslides.
PennDOT officials offered some tips for residents who suspect their home is in danger of a possible landslide.
Watch the slope behind your house.
PennDOT officials said to watch the slope behind your house for movement. If you see or hear anything, contact state or county authorities depending on your location.
Evacuate your if you see any movement.
If you see or hear any movement, officials advise that you evacuate and contact emergency services.
Report any type of movement so experts can check the area.
PennDOT officials said there are state and local engineers who can come out and investigate any area you suspect of a potential landslide.
If you suspect your home is in immediate danger, evacuate and contact 911.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teacher presses charges after autistic 8-year-old punches her, police say
- Roofer charged after repossessing roof, police say
- Pittsburgh Popcorn Co. denies citation for mouse infestation
- RAW VIDEO: Chopper 11 flies over Route 30 as crews begin to demolish affected buildings
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}