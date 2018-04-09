  • What to do if you suspect your home is in danger of a landslide

    Updated:

    The changing weather has caused landsides throughout Western Pennsylvania, several of them in Allegheny County alone.  

    As the weather continues to warm and land continues to thaw, our area could see even more landslides.  

    PennDOT officials offered some tips for residents who suspect their home is in danger of a possible landslide. 

    Watch the slope behind your house. 
    PennDOT officials said to watch the slope behind your house for movement.  If you see or hear anything, contact state or county authorities depending on your location.

    Evacuate your if you see any movement.
    If you see or hear any movement, officials advise that you evacuate and contact emergency services.  

    Report any type of movement so experts can check the area. 
    PennDOT officials said there are state and local engineers who can come out and investigate any area you suspect of a potential landslide. 

    If you suspect your home is in immediate danger, evacuate and contact 911. 

