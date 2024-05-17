Wet weather to end the workweek

PITTSBURGH — You can get a free car wash Friday as areas of rain move through the region. It won’t rain all day, but rain showers will be on and off from mid-morning through early afternoon. A thunderstorm or two is also possible later in the day.

There will be more on-and-off rain Friday night and Saturday. However, the bulk of the rain Saturday will be south of Pittsburgh, leaving areas north of Allegheny County with a decent afternoon.

Sunday and Monday both look dry and warmer with high temperatures approaching 80 on Sunday and into the lower 80s Monday.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group