Wet weather to end the workweek

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — You can get a free car wash Friday as areas of rain move through the region. It won’t rain all day, but rain showers will be on and off from mid-morning through early afternoon. A thunderstorm or two is also possible later in the day.

There will be more on-and-off rain Friday night and Saturday. However, the bulk of the rain Saturday will be south of Pittsburgh, leaving areas north of Allegheny County with a decent afternoon.

Sunday and Monday both look dry and warmer with high temperatures approaching 80 on Sunday and into the lower 80s Monday.

