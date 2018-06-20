Police shot and killed a 17-year-old boy after he allegedly ran away from an East Pittsburgh traffic stop late Tueday night.
Here is what we know about Antwon Rose, the shooting victim, right now:
- He was a student at Woodland Hills High School.
- Gisele Fetterman, wife of Braddock Mayor John Fetterman, a candidate for lieutenant governor, wrote on Facebook that Rose had reached out to her several years ago about volunteering at the Free Store, a community organization that distributes donated goods to needy residents, and was supposed to work there again this summer.
- Rose was in a car that was pulled over because it matched the description of a vehicle connected to a shooting that had just occurred in North Braddock.
- While East Pittsburgh police were handcuffing the driver of that car two males fled from the vehicle, one of whom was Rose. He was then shot three times, even though he was unarmed.
- He was transported to McKeesport Hospital, where he died.
Allegheny County Police are investigating the shooting.
