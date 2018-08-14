The Catholic Diocese of Greensburg was created in 1951 by Pope Pius XII. Covering more than 3,300 square miles, it currently includes 78 parishes in Armstrong, Fayette, Indiana and Westmoreland counties.
Currently, 51 active priests serve more than 137,00 Catholics in the diocese.
The current bishop of the diocese, Edward C. Malesic, was named to that role in April 2015. A Harrisburg native, he attended Lebanon Valley College before entering the seminary. Most of his career has been spent in Pennsylvania.
RELATED STORIES:
- List of alleged 'predator priests' in Pittsburgh and Greensburg
- LIVE UPDATES: Catholic church abuse report names 300 alleged predator priests
- Report: Ring of 'predatory priests' shared, photographed victims
- VIDEO: Parishioners react to planned release of Catholic church abuse report
Previous bishops for the diocese included Hugh L. Lamb, William G. Connare, Anthony G. Bosco and Lawrence E. Brandt, the bishop emeritus. Also, Norbert F. Gaughan served as an auxiliary priest in the diocese.
The diocese includes two high schools: Geibel Catholic in Fayette County and Greensburg Central Catholic in Westmoreland County. There are currently 11 elementary schools as well.
On July 31, former priest John Sweeney pleaded guilty to molesting a fourth-grade boy in the early 1990s.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}