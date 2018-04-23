Pittsburgh has two primary courthouses: the Allegheny County Courthouse for local justice and the Joseph F. Weis U.S. Courthouse for federal matters. Both are Downtown, just a couple of blocks apart.
The county courthouse was built in the 19th century as part of a complex with the old Allegheny County Jail. The jail has since been shut down, with a new one being built several blocks away, but the courthouse remains in operation.
The five-story building, constructed of granite, was named a National Historic Landmark in 1976.
The address for the county courthouse is 436 Grant St., and it is also bordered by Ross Street and Forbes Avenue.
The federal courthouse sits at 700 Grant St., one of three that serve the Western District of Pennsylvania. Built in 1934, it was also the city’s central distribution center for mail until the 1980s – it is listed in the National Register of Historic Places as the U.S. Post Office and Courthouse – Pittsburgh.
The 14-story courthouse, which takes up an entire city block, is bounded by Seventh Avenue and a railroad.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}