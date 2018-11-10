Woman arrested after allegedly making threat to shoot up local school

Police arrested a mother who allegedly made a threat earlier this week to shoot up a school in the Canon-McMillan School District.
The district alerted parents Friday afternoon to the arrest Amanda Jarosh, who was charged with making terroristic threats.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
The district said it received a call around 1 p.m. from someone saying they overheard the parent of a student in the district make the threat in a conversation earlier this week.
"The caller reported that the parent of a district student made a threat to quote - shoot up the school - with no additional details. Police were notified immediately, and following a prompt investigation the identified individual was charged and taken into custody," the school said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Boy, 3, dies after accidentally shooting self, authorities say
- Parents upset at teacher's use of racial slur while reprimanding students
- Skylights 2018: High school football Round 2 playoff scores
- VIDEO: Prosecutors Reportedly Have Evidence Of President Trump's Involvement In Hush Money Payments
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The district said the suspect does not own any firearms.
In addition, North Strabane Township police told Channel 11 they are investigating a separate threat made at Canon-McMillan High School on Friday.
A sweep turned up nothing, but they believe a juvenile is responsible for the threat. There was no lockdown or evidence of a weapon in the building, contrary to rumors.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}