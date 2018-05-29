Woman attacked with brick during robbery

A woman was attacked with a brick during a robbery at a Fayette County store.
it was the second of two rough robberies in the matter of 15 minutes. Both happened less than three miles apart in North Union Township.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is talking to state police about the robberies, for Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
