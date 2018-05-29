  • Mom delivers baby along Parkway East

    PITTSBURGH - There was a special delivery on the Parkway East Tuesday morning.  

    According to our news exchange partners TribLIVE, an expectant mother was on her way to the hospital when the baby just wouldn’t wait.  

    The baby’s father, who was driving, pulled over near the Greenfield Bridge and called 911.  

    Dispatchers talked him through the delivery of a baby girl, according to TribLIVE.  

    Pittsburgh paramedics took both mom and baby to Magee-Women’s Hospital to be checked out. 

     

