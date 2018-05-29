0 Heinz Field releases policies for Kenny Chesney concert

PITTSBURGH - Officials have released important information for those planning to attend the Kenny Chesney concert at Heinz Field this weekend.

Heinz Field officials want to remind concertgoers that stadium policies are in place.

Chesney’s “Trip Around the Sun Tour,” with special guests Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Brandon Lay, starts at 5 p.m Saturday.

All gates open at 4 p.m. and guests with floor or Sandbar tickets must enter through Gate 6 only.

Parking lots open at 1 p.m. Officials said all fans entering the North Shore lots must have a ticket to the concert and must enter Heinz Field by 7 p.m. Officials said everyone must leave the lot no later than one hour after the concert ends.

Cash parking is available at the lots below:

North Shore lots ($50+)

Gold 1 Garage ($50)

Red 5 Garage ($45)

Blue 10 Garage ($35)

Concertgoers can also park downtown and ride the light rail. The majority of the Pittsburgh Parking Authority Lots downtown will have a rate of $10 for event day parking.

Heinz Field management reminds fans of the parking lot code of conduct:

• Upon entering, fans will receive trash and recycling bags

• Trash must be disposed of properly

• The following are prohibited: solicitation of any kind, the sale of food and alcohol, glass containers, tents, personal port-a-johns, furniture and oversized vehicles.

Heinz Field management also wants to remind concertgoers that the NFL’s clear bag policy will be in effect for the show. For a full list of what is permitted, CLICK HERE.

