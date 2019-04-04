SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are investigating a crash that left the driver dead after her car clipped the porch of one house and slammed into the side of another in South Union Township.
Police said the car crashed through a fence about 1:30 a.m. Thursday on East Main Street. It then took out one of the pillars of a home’s front porch before slamming into the side of the neighboring home.
New view of debris. It stretches across 2 yards. Car crashed into a porch and then hit the side of the house and knocked part of the foundation off. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/iHi5fGw7GS— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) April 4, 2019
“We were sleeping about 1:30 a.m., heard a noise and I jumped out of bed and screamed at my husband: ‘Somebody hit the house again,’” a woman named Pam, whose property was damaged, said.
The driver, 31-year-old Tiffany Minerd, was thrown from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators.
Neighbors heard a loud boom from the crash, which left debris scattered across the yards of both homes. The car just missed hitting a gas meter.
“Oh my gosh, I have never seen this much devastation from a car accident,” Frank Mattis, a neighbor, said.
Pennsylvania State Police are working to determined what caused Minerd to lose control and crash off the road.
