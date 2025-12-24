Fire destroys Greene County home

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A guest home is a total loss after a fire on Christmas Eve in Greene County.

The fire broke out in a guest house on Hopewell Ridge Road in Morris Township at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The fire chief on scene said no one was in the home at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt putting the flames out.

The building is a total loss. It wasn’t immediately clear how the fire started.

