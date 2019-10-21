CHURCHILL, Pa. - A woman who claims she was unlawfully arrested has filed a lawsuit against the borough of Churchill and the police officer.
The arrest happened in September, according to the lawsuit.
The woman who was arrested is from Georgia but was in the area visiting a family member.
The woman’s attorney has scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. Monday to discuss the lawsuit.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Steelers' Anthony Chickillo charged with assault after incident with girlfriend
- Bicyclist critically hurt when hit by car driven by unlicensed driver in Brookline
- Man dead, 2 women hospitalized after car shot up in Wilkinsburg
- VIDEO: Bride and grooms’ grandmothers serve as flower girls at her wedding
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}