  • Woman files lawsuit claiming she was unlawfully arrested in Churchill

    CHURCHILL, Pa. - A woman who claims she was unlawfully arrested has filed a lawsuit against the borough of Churchill and the police officer.

    The arrest happened in September, according to the lawsuit.

    The woman who was arrested is from Georgia but was in the area visiting a family member.

    The woman’s attorney has scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. Monday to discuss the lawsuit.

