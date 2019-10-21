WILKINSBURG, Pa. - A man died and two women were taken to a hospital after a car was shot up Sunday night in Wilkinsburg, police said.
The shooting was reported just before 9:30 p.m. in the area of Rebecca Avenue and Jeannette Street.
Police found the man, a 22-year-old, shot to death inside a car, police said. The women, ages 21 and 25, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators determined the victims had just gotten into the car on Jeannette Street after a leaving a home nearby. Multiple shots were then fired into the vehicle.
The man managed to drive down Jeannette Street after the shooting, police said. The car struck multiple parked vehicles and a building before ending up in a yard along Rebecca Avenue.
Police have not determined a motive for the shooting or identified any suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.
