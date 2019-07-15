PITTSBURGH - A woman was hit by a car after getting off a bus Monday morning in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood, officials said.
The woman was taken to a hospital after the accident, which was reported about 8 a.m. in the area of Chateau and Rush streets. She was listed in serious to stable condition.
Police said the woman was hit when she crossed into the street after getting off the bus.
No charges have been filed against the driver at this point, police said.
