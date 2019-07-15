0 Police: Officer shoots, kills man who fired gun in midst of homicide investigation

PENN HILLS, Pa. - A young man was shot to death by an officer who was returning fire late Sunday night in Penn Hills, where authorities were investigating a homicide nearby, police said.

Allegheny County Police said they were first called just before 9 p.m. to the Sharon Court apartment complex at the intersection of Frankstown Road and Graham Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the complex, they found a 30-year-old man dead in the driver’s seat of a car in the parking lot, police said. The man had been shot in the head.

During the investigation, witnesses told authorities two people wearing red clothing were seen running from the shooting scene in the direction of a home in the 9200 block of Frankstown Road, police said.

Detectives and police officers went to the home and spoke with the homeowner, who told them there were four young men inside, according to investigators.

When the homeowner asked the four young men to come outside, two of them initially did, police said. Officers then asked the other two young men to come out, and one of them did.

The three young men who came out of the house told police the fourth young man was hiding inside.

After getting permission from the homeowner, authorities searched the home and found the fourth young man hiding in the basement.

Police said the young man fired a weapon at a Penn Hills police officer and charged at the officer, who returned fire. The young man was hit at least twice and was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

Here's a map showing the area where police were investigating:

