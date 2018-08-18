  • Woman hospitalized after jumping to escape flames at home

    PITTSBURGH - A woman was injured when she jumped to escape flames that engulfed a home early Saturday morning in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood, officials said.

    The fire was reported about 3 a.m. on Leolyn Street.

    Flames shot into the air and spread to a neighboring home, officials said.

    Pittsburgh Fire Chief Darryl Jones said a woman who was in the home where the fire started jumped from the roof of a back porch. She was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

    It’s unclear whether anyone else was inside the home.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

