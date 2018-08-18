0 Girl secretly buys $350 in toys on mom's Amazon account; family turns it into ‘teaching moment'

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah - A 6-year-old girl in Pleasantville, Utah, put online shoppers to shame after ordering over $350 worth of Barbies and other toys on her mom’s Amazon account -- and now, her family has turned the impulsive shopping spree into a lesson about caring for others.

Katelyn Lunt is entering the first grade this year.

Her mom, Catherine Lunt, told Cox Media Group she ordered a Barbie doll from Amazon for Katelyn as a reward for doing extra chores around the house.

“She wanted to get on and see when it was going to arrive. When I left the room, she went crazy and ordered what she calls a ‘Barbie collection,’” Catherine Lunt said.

By the time Lunt realized what her daughter had done, she said she was able to cancel a few packages but many had already shipped.

The next morning, Lundt said the family went for a walk and was surprised by the delivery driver when they returned home.

“Right as we arrived back from our walk, the collection of packages showed up,” Lunt said. “It was hilarious so we had to take pictures. Her face pretty much says it all.”

A family member sent the photos to a cousin, who tweeted photos of the moment that went viral.

My badass little cousin ordered $300 worth of toys w/o my aunt & uncle knowing. This is a picture of how everyone found out. pic.twitter.com/wHWVhsMBYI — princess ria (@R_tatas) August 11, 2018

When it came time to figure out what to do with the ‘Barbie collection,’ Lunt said the family decided to pay it forward.

“We were going to send the packages back to Amazon but we decided to donate them to Primary Children's Hospital where Katelyn spent a week when she was first born,” Lunt said. “Katelyn helped us deliver the packages to the hospital, so I guess we used it more as a teaching moment than a time for punishment.”

UPDATE: Kaitlin chose to donate all of the toys to the Children’s Hospital where she stayed for a week when she was a baby! She wanted to give a little joy to those who aren’t well🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/M2Y5BK4P5M — princess ria (@R_tatas) August 15, 2018

A spokesperson for Primary Children’s told Cox Media Group the family dropped off the toys earlier this week, and the hospital was “simply the grateful recipient of their kindness.”

