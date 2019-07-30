POLK, Pa. - A woman's decomposing body was found inside a home last week in Venango County.
Clayton Hindman was taken into custody in Missouri.
According to police, he lives in the Polk home where the body was found.
The body hasn't been identified yet. Hindman is now waiting for an extradition hearing.
