Woman talks about man carjacking her moments after he leaves jail, crashing car with baby inside

    GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP)ong> - GREENSBURG (AP) — Police say a Philadelphia man released from jail immediately stole a car from its parking lot.

    Westmoreland County Prison officials say that moments after 36-year-old Thomas Lee Williams was released, he attacked a woman in the parking lot Tuesday evening and stole her car with the victim's 1-year-old grandson in the back seat. The Tribune-Review reports Williams crashed about 15 minutes later in Youngwood and ran into the woods, where he was apprehended.

    Police say Williams was back in custody Wednesday on $250,000 bail. Both the boy and his grandmother were taken to hospitals to be checked out.

    "He was out for about 15 minutes, I think the whole incident was about an hour," said Kirk Nolan, Westmoreland County Park police chief. "He went to the passenger's side of the vehicle, opened the door and proceeded to assault a 65 year old woman. After he assaulted her, he had her forcibly exit the vehicle, he jumped in the passenger side and fled the area."

    Williams pleaded guilty in January 2017 to dealing drugs and was ordered released Tuesday.

    No lawyer who could speak for Williams is listed in online court documents.

