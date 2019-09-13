PITTSBURGH - There’s a new plan to help stop violence and other issues in downtown Pittsburgh, particularly among young people.
The Sports and Exhibition Authority is allowing a North Side youth mentoring program to open a clinic at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.
A five-month, rent-free lease was approved Thursday for Youth Places, which will use an empty storefront on Penn Avenue that once housed a UPS store.
Officials said the goal is to eliminate loitering and fighting.
About 1,700 children attend schools downtown and another 1,300 catch buses daily on their way to and from schools, officials told TribLIVE.
