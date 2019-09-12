  • Man killed in crash with sanitation truck on Route 51

    ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man was killed Thursday morning when his pickup truck crashed into a sanitation truck in Rostraver Township.

    The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on Route 51.

    Officials said 32-year-old Donald Schultz’s truck crashed into the back of the sanitation truck, which had pulled out of a business and onto Route 51.

    Schultz, of Washington Township, was pronounced dead at the scene.

