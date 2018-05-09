Actor Colton Haynes divorcing Jeff Leatham after 6 months of marriage

LOS ANGELES - “Teen Wolf” actor Colton Haynes has filed for divorce from his husband of 6 months, Jeff Leatham.
ET reported that, according to court records, Haynes, 29, filed in Los Angeles on May 8. People reported that Haynes cited irreconcilable differences, according to court documents.
Speculation emerged that Haynes and Leatham, a 46-year-old artistic director at Four Seasons Hotel, were separating after Haynes deleted Instagram photos of himself and Leatham. He also removed “husband” from his profile bio and removed his hyphenated married name, Haynes-Leatham. Leatham still has his name as Haynes-Leatham on his Instragram bio.
Haynes hasn’t spoken publicly about the split, but he did dismiss speculation that his new song, “Man It Sucks,” was about Leatham.
“Jeff would never cheat,” he tweeted Saturday. “He is an amazing man. Please stop being mean to him.”
Jeff would never cheat. He's an amazing man. Please stop being mean to him. The song I wrote was about a past relationship. ❤— Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) May 5, 2018
Haynes and Leatham were married by friend Kris Jenner in Palm Springs, California, Oct. 27. Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello, Melanie Griffith, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lisa Rinna and Chelsea Clinton were among those in attendance. The two got engaged March 11 when Leatham proposed to Haynes on the beach at Los Cabos, Mexico.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
