‘Avengers: Infinity War' stars become ‘Marvel Bunch' thanks to Jimmy Fallon

They’re known for beating the bad guys and saving the world on the big screen, but the cast of the “Avengers: Infinity War” showed off their lesser-known group talents - singing.
On “The Tonight Show” Wednesday, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Pratt led their respective teams in their take on the classic “Brady Bunch” theme song, called “The Marvel Bunch.”
You’ll notice, Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Chris Evans (Captain America) on Iron Man’s side. With Pratt (Star Lord) leading Anthony Mackie (Falcon), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) and Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther).
Tom Hiddleston (Loki) takes the coveted center square, egging on Hemsworth.
“Avengers: Infinity War” officially hits theaters Friday. Some theaters are premiering the film Thursday evening.
