Convenience store clerk charged with murder after shooting teen for stealing a beer, police say

    By: Courtney Mickens, Fox13Memphis.com

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A teen died from a gunshot wound after being shot Thursday night by a convenience store clerk for stealing a beer, police said. 

    Memphis Police responded to find Dorian Harris, 17, dead from the gunshot wound when they arrived at 3:52 p.m. Saturday, days after the shooting incident. 

    Investigators said Harris stole one beer from the store Thursday night. Store clerk, Anwar Ghazali, drew his weapon from the right side of his body and exited the store after Harris. Ghazali ran after Harris and fired several shots at him.

    Witnesses said Ghazali then walked back into the store and said, "I think I shot him."

    Ghazali never called the police after he shot Harris.

    A police spokesperson told FOX13 that a woman came home and discovered Harris' body on the side of her home Saturday afternoon.

    Officers said Harris was wearing the same clothing from the night of the shooting.

    Anwar Ghazali, 28, has been arrested and charged with first degree murder.

    He will appear in court Monday.

