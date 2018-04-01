0 Pittsburgh Pirates home opener: What you need to know

Baseball is back!

After the Pittsburgh Pirates kicked off their 2018 season in Detroit Friday afternoon, the team is gearing up for its home opener on Monday.

The Pirates take on the Minnesota Twins on Monday for their first game of the season inside the friendly confines of PNC Park.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the return of baseball in Pittsburgh.

When is it?

Pirates vs. Twins, 1:05 p.m. Monday, April 2 – PNC Park

Weather forecast

First pitch: Partly sunny, 42 degrees

9th inning: Partly sunny, 48 degrees

It will be colder Monday morning, with lows in the high 30s. However, by first pitch at 1 p.m., it should be partly sunny and 42 degrees. As the game goes along, temperatures will get up to 48 degrees.

Parking information

The Pirates released some information for fans regarding parking around the ballpark on gamedays.

Fans, especially families, are encouraged to arrive “as early as possible” or find alternate parking in the Golden Triangle in one of the seven Pittsburgh Parking Authority garages for $6. From there, fans can take the trolley over to the North Shore from the “free zone” or enjoy the walk across the Clemente Bridge.

Free “T” service is offered by the Port Authority from four Golden Triangle stations, as well as the Allegheny station outside Heinz Field, to the North Side station just outside the home plate entrance to PNC Park.

Road closures

Fans are advised to allow for additional time when coming to and leaving PNC Park.

The Interstate 279 South (Parkway North) HOV lanes are closed and will remain closed through August.

Alternate traffic routes to I-279 North from the North Shore are available via North Avenue or Madison Avenue.

What’s new at PNC Park?

Besides the game, there are many new things to see and eat at PNC Park. The Pirates announced in the offseason that one of the MLB’s best ballparks is getting even better for 2018.

New this season is fresh food, including ice cream, from Riverdale Farms.

Check out what else is fresh in 2018 here.

