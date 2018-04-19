  • Kanye West announces new albums, release dates on Twitter

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Kanye West has been doing a lot of tweeting lately, teasing a philosophy book and sharing his thoughts on life and creativity.

    His latest set of tweets, however, is about music.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The rapper, husband and father of three announced two new albums.

    One album, called “Kids See Ghost,” will be a joint effort with Kid Cudi,  who is signed to West’s GOOD Music label  imprint. The name of the album is also the name of West and Cudi’s group.

    “Kids See Ghost” will be out June 8.

    “Me and Cudi album June 8th,’ West tweeted. “It’s called Kids See Ghost. That's the name of our group.” 

    Before the release of that album, West will release his own seven-track album June 1.

    “My album is 7 songs,” he tweeted. “June 1st.”

    West also announced the release dates for albums from other artists on GOOD Music. Teyana Taylor’s album will be out June 22 and Pusha T has a release May 25.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kanye West announces new albums, release dates on Twitter

  • Headline Goes Here

    7-year-old cat who walked 12 miles to owners who gave him away finds…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Manhattan nanny guilty in brutal stabbing deaths of 2 young children

  • Headline Goes Here

    Father, 4-year-old son run over by teens stealing Bud Light, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rape victim outraged after Uber driver posts bail, flees country