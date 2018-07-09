Kroger launches fashion apparel brand

Kroger is getting into the fashion game.
Officials with Kroger Co. on Monday announced its new apparel brand Dip, developed by fashion designer Joe Mimran. Dip will launch with men’s, women’s, juniors, kids and baby collections.
“We’ve worked closely with Joe and his team to develop a line of clothing that works for today’s times – easy to buy, easy to wear and easy to love. Effortless style, every day of the week,” said Robert Clark, Kroger’s senior vice president of merchandising. “Dip will transform our apparel business, further redefining the customer experience through Restock Kroger.”
With an overhauled and streamlined approach to apparel, Dip will replace more than a dozen of the company’s private-label clothing brands. The fashion line will launch this fall across America in more than 300 Fred Meyer and Kroger Marketplace stores.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}